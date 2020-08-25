Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (24th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

321 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 98 FCT – 34 Kaduna – 30 Nasarawa – 25 Benue – 21 Plateau – 17 Rivers – 15 Adamawa – 11 Ogun – 11 Enugu – 9 Edo – 8 Delta – 7 Ekiti – 7 Gombe – 5 Ebonyi – 4 Bayelsa – 3 Kano – 3 Ondo – 3 Cross River – 2 Imo – 2 Kebbi – 2 Niger – 2 Abia – 1 Bauchi – 1

Total confirmed: 52548 Discharged: 39257 Deaths: 1004

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo