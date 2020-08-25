Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (25th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Cumulative confirmed positive cases: 2,001
Total number of deaths: 69
Active new cases: 4
Active cases at Isolation Centres: 363
Cumulative recoveries: 1,569
Number currently in quarantine: 472
Number discharged from quarantine: 10,526
