Coronavirus – Uganda: 7 Ways World Food Programme (WFP) Uganda is changing and saving lives during COVID-19

On the 22nd of March 2020, the first case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, was announced in Uganda. The presidential directive and health guidance on movement restrictions have kept most of the population safe. However, they have presented challenges in the flow of assistance provided to the 1.2 million refugees across the country and the 200,000 people of Karamoja that the UN World Food Programme (WFP) serves. These challenging times compel humanitarian and development agencies, like WFP, to lean on innovation, efficiency, and perseverance to meet the needs of vulnerable populations through the delivery of quality services. As such, WFP in Uganda has been working closely with its partners and the Government of Uganda to ensure the delivery of essential services such as food and cash, as well as logistical support, are unhindered during this unprecedented global pandemic. Here are just of few of the ways WFP has continued to support Ugandans and those seeking refuge in Uganda on their quest to achieve zero hunger across the country during the COVID-19 response.

