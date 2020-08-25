Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (25 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 24 August 2020 confirm 64 new cases.

This brings the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to 2,426.

3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded. The total COVID-19 deaths are 25.

Recoveries: 1,267

