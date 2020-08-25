World-leading and in a class of their own – Canon claims six 2020 Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) Awards

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Setting the standard in technical innovation and optical excellence, Canon (https://en.canon-cna.com) is once again recognised by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) winning six prestigious accolades spanning across its mirrorless and DSLR camera bodies and lenses. Despite this year’s unprecedented challenges, Canon has maintained its commitment to introduce products which push the boundaries and open new possibilities for photographers and filmmakers.

Redefining mirrorless with the EOS R5, Canon picked up the prestigious EISA Camera Innovation Award. In addition to this, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III earned itself the EISA Professional Camera Award, enhancing its reputation as a fiercely sought-after imaging powerhouse amongst professional photographers worldwide, while the widely regarded EOS 90D took home the EISA APS-C Camera Award. Four of Canon’s RF lens series – compact, lightweight models packed full of useful technology – were recognised by EISA, including the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM, RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM, RF 600mm and RF 800mm F11 IS STM.

These accolades reflect Canon’s longstanding heritage in delivering optical excellence, driven by its commitment to research and development, and guided by customer feedback. Every product demonstrates Canon’s continued support for both DSLR and mirrorless systems, offering photographers and filmmakers a competitive, full-choice line-up that makes the ‘impossible’, possible.

Canon’s 2020-2021 EISA Awards are as follows:

Canon EOS R5 – EISA Camera Innovation 2020-2021

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III – EISA Professional Camera 2020-2021

Canon EOS 90D – EISA APS-C Camera 2020-2021

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM – EISA Lens of the Year 2020-2021

Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM – EISA Standard Zoom Lens 2020-2021

Canon RF 600mm and RF 800mm F11 IS STM – EISA Lens Innovation 2020-2021

Issei Morimoto, Senior Vice President for Canon Europe commented: “These prestigious awards clearly demonstrate that our products performance, build, innovation and technical capability have been given the stamp of excellence by EISA’s esteemed judges. Despite this year’s unprecedented global challenges, Canon launched a line-up of industry leading products with its own cutting-edge technology that delighted and exceeded our customer’s expectations around the world. With award-winning products, Canon has something for every photography professional, filmmaker and enthusiast to get excited by”.

Last month, Canon announced its biggest launch yet – revealing two new mirrorless cameras the EOS R5 and EOS R6, four new RF lenses and two new RF extenders – expanding its RF range to telephoto capabilities, and a professional printer, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300. These announcements follow another significant launch in January – the EOS-1D X Mark III which is a much-anticipated camera for professional sports and wildlife photographers.

2020-2021 EISA Award Winning Products

EISA Camera Innovation 2020-2021: Canon EOS R5

The EOS R5 – a full frame mirrorless camera built on the revolutionary EOS R System – boasts several world firsts, which redefine what is possible from mirrorless bodies. The first full frame mirrorless camera ever to record 8K RAW up to 29.97fps internally and offers 4K at 120p, the EOS R5 capture 45 megapixel stills at up to 20fps, making it the ultimate hybrid camera for professionals. Equipped with the world’s fastest AF [1], it focuses in as little as 0.05 seconds and employs deep learning algorithms to recognise faces and eyes of humans, as well as cats, dogs, and birds in both still and movie modes. The EOS R5 has the world’s best stabilisation system [2], which corrects at up to an incredible 8-stops allowing new levels of creativity when shooting handheld at slow shutter speeds or filming without a tripod.

EISA Professional Camera 2020 – 2021: Canon EOS-1D X Mark III

The ultimate sports and wildlife camera, the EOS-1D X Mark III, offers professional photographers’ limitless possibilities, at blistering speeds. This DSLR camera features incredible industry-leading shooting speeds of up to 20fps with AF tracking along with improved high ISO performance so that photographers never miss ‘the shot’. The EOS-1D X Mark III’s AF sensor sports 28 times the centre resolution of its predecessor to address professional photographers’ need for greater accuracy when focusing on subjects in a wider range of scenarios. What’s more, the camera offers impressive 5.5K 12-bit RAW video internal recording – the first non-cinema Canon EOS series camera to have such feature – allowing professionals to capture top-quality video as well as stills.

EISA APS-C Camera 2020-2021: Canon EOS 90D

Designed to take enthusiast photographers to the next skill level, the EOS 90D is a fast and reliable DSLR, with a familiar, robust body perfect for sport and wildlife photographers. Equipped with Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor, it achieves fast processing speed, responsiveness and incredible photo and movie functionality. Delivering high quality, detailed images free from shake and artefacts, the EOS 90D has a 32.5-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, which achieves full frame levels of resolution but with the additional benefit of reach provided by the APS-C format. Perfect for capturing fast-moving subjects, the EOS 90D shoots 10fps with autofocus tracking and 11fps in Live View. This versatile camera is also capable of 4K resolution video utilising the full angle view of the lens attached and fast, Full HD up to 120 fps giving enthusiasts greater options for shooting, such as slow motion, cropped or super high resolution.

EISA Lens of the Year 2020-2021: Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM

The RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM is a kit bag essential, enabling professionals and enthusiasts to capture subjects in practically any scenario with its large, bright f/2.8 aperture and zoom range. This compact lens is the world's shortest and lightest [3] interchangeable lens with a focal length of 70-200mm f/2.8 for interchangeable lens cameras. The RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM is the first Canon lens to support an electronic floating focus control that drives the two lens groups individually with Dual Nano USMs – with this a high degree of quietness, power saving, and high-speed operation is achieved without sacrificing the lens’ compact size. The dust and water-resistant design can handle all weather conditions – giving peace of mind that, whatever the scenario, knowing the lens will withstand the pressures and produce optically excellent images.

EISA Standard Zoom Lens 2020-2021: Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM

Meeting the requirements of professionals, the RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM is the perfect high-performance standard zoom choice. Comprised of 3 ultra-low dispersion and 3 moulded glass aspheric lens elements, the composition corrects aberration, distortion, and astigmatism enabling high-contrast images, with edge-to-edge sharpness across the entire zoom range. Ideal for landscape and portrait photography, the RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM is a versatile multi-purpose, standard zoom for professional photographers who need a lens for shooting on-the-go. The zoom has the beautiful blurring characteristic of a large aperture lens, making it ideal for use as a portrait lens.

EISA Lens Innovation 2020-2021: Canon RF 600mm and RF 800mm F11 IS STM

A great affordable and lightweight choice for enthusiast photographers, the RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM are the worlds lightest autofocus lenses including a focal length of 600mm [4] and 800mm [5] respectively. Equipped with a retractable barrel structure, the lenses are extended in use and easily retracted to be stored neatly – ideal for travelling photographers who have minimal kitbag space. Both lenses are equipped with an optical Image Stabilizer and are also supported by Dual Pixel CMOS AF when paired with a Canon EOS R System mirrorless camera – even when used alongside the 1.4x or 2.0x teleconverters. This combination of features allows these super-telephoto lenses to deliver pin-sharp images – even when shooting without a tripod or monopod

[1] The World’s fastest AF focusing speed of 0.05 sec

Among interchangeable lens digital mirrorless cameras incorporating 35mm full frame equivalent image sensors with phase-difference detection AF on the image plane and contrast detection AF. EOS R6’s AF speed is the same as that of the EOS R, EOS RP and EOS R5. Available in the market as of 9th of July 2020. (Based on Canon's Research). Calculated based on the resulting AF speed measured according to the CIPA guidelines. (Varies depending on the shooting conditions and the lenses used.) Internal measurement method.

[Measurement conditions]

Focusing brightness: EV 12 (room temperature, ISO 100)

Shooting mode: M

Lens used: RF24-105mm F4L IS USM (at focal length of 24mm),

Still photo shooting with shutter button operation,

AF method: 1-point AF (with Center AF point)

AF operation: One-Shot AF

[2] World’s best image stabilization approx. 8.0 stops

Among all interchangeable lens digital cameras. As of July 9th, 2020 (researched by Canon). Based on the CIPA standard, 8.0 stops with RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM at a focal distance of 105mm. Depending on the time of purchase, the lens firmware needs to be updated. EOS R6’s IS performance is the same as that of EOS R5.

[3] Based on Canon research and as of October 2019

[4] Among interchangeable autofocus lenses including a focal length of 600mm for interchangeable cameras. As of June, 2020. Based on Canon research

[5] Among interchangeable autofocus lenses including a focal length of 800mm for interchangeable cameras. As of June, 2020. Based on Canon research.

About EISA: The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) (www.EISA.eu) is comprised of 55 special interest magazines from 29 countries across the globe. Internationally known for the European EISA awards, it represents the largest editorial collaboration in the world for consumer electronics. EISA has been celebrating the very best products in the industry for over 35 years.

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.canon-cna.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( https://bit.ly/3jgnv58) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

