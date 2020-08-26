APO

2020 Annual Meetings: African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina seeks a second term “to serve Africa”

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) President Akinwumi Adesina on Wednesday made a case for his re-election as head of the institution, saying that he wanted to fulfil “his sense of duty and commitment.”

Adesina recalled that his current five-year term as head of the African Development Bank Group was marked by the implementation of five strategic priorities for the continent’s development, known as the “High 5s.”

“Five years ago, right here in Abidjan, you elected me president of the African Development Bank. It was a huge responsibility to shoulder. I promised that I would work tirelessly to accelerate Africa’s development. My vision, focused on the High 5 priorities, was my commitment, my promise, my compass,” Adesina said during a virtual session at the start of the Bank’s 2020 Annual Meetings.

“Time has passed so quickly,” he noted, citing the Bank’s achievements in the five years of his presidency: 18 million additional people now have access to electricity, 141 million people have received more advanced agricultural technology to improve food security, 15 million people have access to financing, 101 million now have access to improved transport, and 60 million people have gained access to water and sanitation.

With these positive results, President Adesina asked the Board of Governors to renew their trust in him for the next five years. “Dear Governors, these Annual Meetings are my opportunity to offer you my services and seek a second term as President of the African Development Bank. I do so with humility. I do so with an acute sense of duty and commitment. I do so to serve Africa and our Bank,” he stated.  

Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara, who witnessed Adesina’s election in 2015, welcomed the fact that his country was once again presiding over the electoral process. He called on the Bank’s Governors, headed by Ivorian Minister of Planning for Planning and Development Kaba Nialé, to respect the articles governing the institution, before addressing a message to the candidate.

Ouattara wished Adesina well and said he hoped that his re-election bid was successful. Adesina is the sole candidate in the running.

The election will take place electronically on Thursday.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Alexis Adélé Communication and External Relations Department Email: [email protected]

Partner Content

Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved