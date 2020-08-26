Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (25th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

252 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Plateau – 50 Enugu – 35 Rivers – 27 Lagos – 26 FCT – 18 Kaduna – 18 Ekiti – 10 Kano – 10 Taraba – 9 Anambra – 8 Edo – 8 Oyo – 8 Delta – 7 Ogun – 6 Abia – 5 Bayelsa – 5 Ebonyi – 1 Osun – 1

52,800 confirmed 39,964 discharged 1,007 deaths

