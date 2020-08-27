Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (26 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 88. “May their souls rest in peace.”

New cases: 60

Total cases: 4387

New recoveries: 119

Total recoveries: 3078

New deaths: 2 T

otal deaths: 88

