Coronavirus – Eswatini: Natural Resources Minister Peter Bhembe tours schools in the Shiselweni region

Natural Resources Minister Peter Bhembe is touring schools in the Shiselweni region in his capacity as member of the Cabinet Task Team on schools' #COVID19 preparedness. This is part of Government's efforts towards ensuring that schools remain safe for learners, teachers & staff.

