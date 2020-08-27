Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update 26th August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

221 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria; Plateau-60 FCT-33 Kaduna-26 Rivers-18 Lagos-17 Enugu-9 Kwara-9 Ondo-9 Nasarawa-6 Gombe-5 Anambra-5 Delta-4 Abia-4 Imo-3 Edo-2 Ogun-2 Oyo-2 Osun-2 Bauchi-1 Kano-1

53,021 confirmed

40,281 discharged

1,010 deaths

