Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (26 August 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 26 August 2020 confirm 155 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 2,679.

2 new COVID deaths recorded. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 28.

