Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (27 August 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 25 August 2020 confirm 98 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date is 2,524. One new COVID-19 death recorded today. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 26 Recoveries: 1,268

