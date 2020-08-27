Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (26 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 91 new cases of out of 599 tests, 0 Deaths and 294 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,376 including 282 deaths and 10,693 recoveries.

