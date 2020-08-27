APO

Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (26 August 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 91 new cases of out of 599 tests, 0 Deaths and 294 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,376 including 282 deaths and 10,693 recoveries.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

Employee awareness key to reducing cyber risk amid the new normal

Brandcom Partner -
The Covid-19 pandemic and the ‘new normal’ of working from home have given cyber criminals new opportunities to prey on unsuspecting employees.
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved