EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020: The President of Portugal welcomes the President of Ghana

For the first time at the EurAfrican Forum (www.EurAfricanForum.org) the President of Portugal welcomes the President of Ghana.

This session will happen on September 3rd at 3:45pm The moderator will be the Africa Editor for Finantial Times, David Pilling This year's edition will focus on challenges and common points, under the motto “In Search for a Common Ground in a Post COVID World”

The year 2020 marks the beginning of a challenging decade for the EU-AU relations. The EU’s members are Africa’s main trading partners, foreign investors and chief source of remittances. Collective action and dialogue among African and European key players are pivotal to improve the livelihoods of all under the blueprint of the SDG, the AFCTA and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The Honorary President of the EurAfrican Forum and President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will welcome on an exclusive online Forum the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo during a dedicated Presidential panel to discuss the main challenges and opportunities between the twin continents in search of a common ground in a post-COVID world. This conversation will be moderated by the Africa Editor for Finantial Times, David Pilling.

«Now is the time to reinforce our partnership to generate sound strategies, attract investment, deepen regional and global engagement for sustaining economic growth.» Filipe de Botton, President of the Board, Portuguese Diaspora Council.

About EurAfrican Forum 2020: EAF (www.EurAfricanForum.org) is an independent platform that brings together all those who are building a positive dialogue between Africa and Europe, including entrepreneurs, activists, researchers and policy makers. The theme for the 2020 edition is “In Search for Common Grounds in a Post-COVID World.”.

About the Council of Portuguese Diaspora: The Portuguese Diaspora Council (www.DiasporaPortuguesa.org) is a private non-profit organization, recognized in 2019 as a non-governmental organization for development. Founded in 2012, the Council's mission is to leverage the power of diasporas in order to promote global conversations and connections on issues of culture, social impact, science, business and economics. This “Portuguese World Network” has 95 members, residing on 5 continents.