Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Update (27 August 2020)

The total tests conducted in the region as at 27 August 2020 is: 1,591,328. This represents 0.40% of the total population of 398,182,329 of the ECOWAS region. The positivity rate stands at 9.9%

