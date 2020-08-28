Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (27th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

296 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;

Plateau-85 Enugu-46 Oyo-31 Lagos-21 Rivers-20 FCT-15 Kaduna-13 Bauchi-12 Delta-11 Ekiti-11 Akwa Ibom-7 Ebonyi-6 Kwara-5 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Gombe-3 Niger-2

53,317 confirmed

40,726 discharged

1,011 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo