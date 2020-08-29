Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (28th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 18,766 Severe cases: 357 New recovered: 586 New deaths: 13 New cases: 1,733

Total Laboratory test: 850,236 Active cases: 29,965 Total recovered: 17,415 Total deaths: 758 Total cases: 48,140

