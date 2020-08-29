Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

27,700+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1

22,800+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,593 Currently in quarantine facilities

1. Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to assist GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

• Supported the COVID-19 government rapid response teams (RRT) with provision of per diem to conduct surveillance and contact tracing in West Guji.

2. Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 27 August, Ethiopia received over 27,700 returnees: 6,944 from Djibouti, 6,696 from Somalia, 5,329 from Sudan, 3,162 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,178 from Kenya, 1,024 from Kuwait, 650 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• 912 new returnee migrants were registered in the last week.

• IOM continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water and onward transportation assistance.

• Continued to distribute non-food items (NFIs) in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including soaps, dignity kits, medications, kitchen sets, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

• Continued to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as facemasks, gloves and sanitizers to quarantine facility staff in Moyale, Jijiga and Semera.

• Provided COVID-19 screening for 2,732 individuals in quarantine facilities and government health posts; 1,991 in Gedeo Zone and 741 in West Guji.

• Provided screening and triaging for 125 returnee migrants in Addis Ababa quarantine facilities.

