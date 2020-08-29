APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

27,700+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1

22,800+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,593 Currently in quarantine facilities

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2ECa28W

1. Partnerships and Coordination

• As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to assist GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (35 in total).

• Supported the COVID-19 government rapid response teams (RRT) with provision of per diem to conduct surveillance and contact tracing in West Guji.

2. Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 27 August, Ethiopia received over 27,700 returnees: 6,944 from Djibouti, 6,696 from Somalia, 5,329 from Sudan, 3,162 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,178 from Kenya, 1,024 from Kuwait, 650 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• 912 new returnee migrants were registered in the last week.

• IOM continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water and onward transportation assistance.

• Continued to distribute non-food items (NFIs) in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including soaps, dignity kits, medications, kitchen sets, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

• Continued to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as facemasks, gloves and sanitizers to quarantine facility staff in Moyale, Jijiga and Semera.

• Provided COVID-19 screening for 2,732 individuals in quarantine facilities and government health posts; 1,991 in Gedeo Zone and 741 in West Guji.

• Provided screening and triaging for 125 returnee migrants in Addis Ababa quarantine facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved