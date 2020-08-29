Coronavirus – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Rapid Response Team (RRT) is supporting the Imo State Government for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Imo State, the NCDC RRT is supporting the Imo State Government health promotion team to train social mobilization officers in the state.

Teams will be conducting a mass sensitisation exercise for community testing and adherence to preventive measures for COVID-19 in all 27 LGAs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo