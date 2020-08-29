Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (28th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

160 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Plateau – 44 Lagos – 27 Katsina – 18 Edo – 15 FCT – 14 Ondo – 10 Oyo – 9 Kwara – 6 Abia – 4 Nasarawa – 4 Kano – 3 Ekiti – 2 Kaduna – 2 Kebbi – 1 Ogun – 1

53,477 confirmed 41,017 discharged 1,011 deaths

