Coronavirus – Uganda: Addition of ICU Beds to support COVID-19 Response and Emergency Medical Services

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero accompanied by the Ministry of Health – Uganda leadership commissions 10 newly installed ICU beds; 8 at Lira RRH and 2 at Lira University Hospital to support COVID-19 Response and Emergency Medical Services.

