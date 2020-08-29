Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (28 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 178 new cases out of 1,224 tests, 1 death (MHSRIP) and 105 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,779 including 283 deaths and 10,945 recoveries.

