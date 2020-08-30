Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (29th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 19,194 Severe cases: 329 New recovered: 701 New deaths: 12 New cases: 1,514

Total Laboratory test: 869,430 Active cases: 30,766 Total recovered: 18,116 Total deaths: 770 Total cases: 49,654

