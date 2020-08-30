Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
– 3,009 samples tested in the past 24 hours
– 164 new positive cases
– Total confirmed cases stands at 33,794
– 445,722 samples tested so far
– 156 recoveries
– Total discharged and recovered stands at 19,590
– 5 fatalities
– Total fatalities stands at 572
