Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 August 2020)

– 3,009 samples tested in the past 24 hours

– 164 new positive cases

– Total confirmed cases stands at 33,794

– 445,722 samples tested so far

– 156 recoveries

– Total discharged and recovered stands at 19,590

– 5 fatalities

– Total fatalities stands at 572

