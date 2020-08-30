Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (30th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 5536
Total active cases: 2215
Total recovered: 3147 (4 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 44511 (215 New)
Total deaths: 174 (0 New)
