Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (29th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

250 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Plateau – 69 FCT – 41 Lagos – 21 Delta – 14 Kaduna – 14 Bayelsa – 13 Enugu – 13 Ekiti – 11 Bauchi – 9 Ogun – 8 Edo – 7 Oyo – 7 Rivers – 6 Adamawa – 4 Osun – 4 Nasarawa – 3 Ebonyi – 2 Kwara – 2 Gombe – 1 Imo – 1

53,727 confirmed 41,314 discharged 1,011 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo