Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 622,551 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (29 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case data

Province

Total cases for 29 August 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

85899

13.8

Free State

37157

6.0

Gauteng

209123

33.6

KwaZulu-Natal

112291

18.0

Limpopo

13039

2.1

Mpumalanga

23946

3.8

North West

25086

4.0

Northern Cape

10284

1.7

Western Cape

105676

17.0

Unknown

50

0.0

Total

622551

100.0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report.

Total deaths and recoveries

Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

2869

81373

1657

Free State

690

23047

13420

Gauteng

3556

180345

25222

KwaZulu-Natal

2135

95432

14724

Limpopo

179

11961

899

Mpumalanga

330

22291

1325

North West

240

18437

6409

Northern Cape

120

6887

3277

Western Cape

3862

96921

4893

Total

13981

536694

71826

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.