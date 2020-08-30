Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 622,551 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (29 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case data
Province
Total cases for 29 August 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
85899
13.8
Free State
37157
6.0
Gauteng
209123
33.6
KwaZulu-Natal
112291
18.0
Limpopo
13039
2.1
Mpumalanga
23946
3.8
North West
25086
4.0
Northern Cape
10284
1.7
Western Cape
105676
17.0
Unknown
50
0.0
Total
622551
100.0
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report.
Total deaths and recoveries
Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
2869
81373
1657
Free State
690
23047
13420
Gauteng
3556
180345
25222
KwaZulu-Natal
2135
95432
14724
Limpopo
179
11961
899
Mpumalanga
330
22291
1325
North West
240
18437
6409
Northern Cape
120
6887
3277
Western Cape
3862
96921
4893
Total
13981
536694
71826
Issued by: Department of Health
