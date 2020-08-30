Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (29 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 123 new cases out of 1,171 tests, 1 death (MHSRIP) and 147 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,902 including 284 deaths and 11,092 recoveries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo