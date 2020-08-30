Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (30 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,046 tests done.

The 123 include: i. One hundred and twenty-one (121) cases from Lusaka District ii. Two (2) cases from Solwezi District

