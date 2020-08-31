Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (30th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 21,499 Severe cases: 344 New recovered: 266 New deaths: 23 New cases: 1,468

Total Laboratory test: 890,929 Active cases: 31,945 Total recovered: 18,382 Total deaths: 793 Total cases: 51,122

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo