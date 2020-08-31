Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 30 August, the Western Cape has 4048 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 104 973 confirmed cases and 97 057 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

104 973

Total recoveries

97057

Total deaths

3868

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

4048

Tests conducted

481737

Hospitalisations

790 with 161 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

9213

8588

Southern

9455

8731

Northern

6558

6178

Tygerberg

13092

12280

Eastern

9965

9226

Klipfontein

9045

8271

Mitchells Plain

8435

7892

Khayelitsha

8239

7722

Total

74002

68888

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

577

527

Garden Route

Knysna

1359

1254

Garden Route

George

3316

3020

Garden Route

Hessequa

271

247

Garden Route

Kannaland

109

105

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2141

1915

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1171

829

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1999

1862

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4219

3905

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3283

3028

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1112

1014

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1515

1371

Overberg

Overstrand

1533

1449

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

267

240

Overberg

Swellendam

286

252

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1141

1066

West Coast

Bergrivier

408

370

West Coast

Cederberg

158

144

West Coast

Matzikama

337

279

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1340

1244

West Coast

Swartland

1484

1347

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

506

365

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

126

95

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

20

13

Unallocated: 2293 (2228 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 7 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3868. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

September is Tourism Month:

In the coming week, we will celebrate the start of Tourism Month in South Africa. Tourism is a key job creating sector in the Western Cape, responsible for thousands of jobs, and the impact of the lockdown regulations on this sector and the people it employs, has been severe.

In order to promote domestic tourism in the Western Cape, the Western Cape Government and Wesgro will be launching the “We are Open” campaign. This campaign highlights the best that the Western Cape has to offer, and showcases how the province can easily match experiences on offer elsewhere in the world.

On Tuesday, we will also see the iconic Table Mountain Cableway re-open for visitors, and the Two Oceans Aquarium will also open its doors. Last week, we also saw a number of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports' affiliated museums receiving the go ahead to re-open their doors, among them the Togryers Museum in Ceres, the Caledon Museum, the Huguenot Memorial in Franschhoek, the Lwandle Migrant Labour Museum, the Shipwreck Museum in Bredasdorp and the Stellenbosch Museum. A number of others are also awaiting the go ahead to re-open.

These are all signs that the Western Cape is open for local travel and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across South Africa to our province. Thousands of jobs have been lost in the tourism sector and your support can help to save jobs now. If you can afford to, we call on you to visit a local tourism attraction in your city, book a tour to experience a neighbourhood you've never visited or enjoy a weekend away in our province. You can also help to promote a local business by taking a photo at your favorite attraction, restaurant, or tourism establishment and share it on social media with the hashtag WeAreOpen.

I also call on businesses and for travelers to ensure that they are taking every precaution so that this important sector can open safely. Businesses must put in place measures to protect their staff and their customers, and travelers must ensure that no matter where they are, they are adhering to the golden rules, wearing their masks, social distancing and regularly washing their hands.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.