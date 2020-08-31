Tour de France Stage 2: Reaction

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

NTT Pro Cycling’s (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) Domenico Pozzovivo, despite suffering injuries from a heavy crash in the opening stage of the Tour de France, fought bravely to finish just behind the lead group on stage two of the race just a minute behind the stage-winner.

Julian Alaphilippe (DQT) won the stage ahead of Marc Hirschi (SUN) finished first and second respectively. But the day was largely punctuated for NTT Pro Cycling by Michael Gogl who spent most of the day in a strong six-man breakaway that was only reeled in on Col d’Eze.

Michael Gogl

I had it in my mind to catch the break today, and if it would go immediately and I saw a couple of really strong engines moving right from the start so I joined them right at the last moment, I was a bit heavy there.

And then I didn’t expect that some teams would control it like they did so the chance for the stage were small but then we fought for the mountain’s jersey but unfortunately I was third twice and that’s the sport, two guys were faster than me there. Overall I’m happy with my performance, happy with my legs and the Tour is long so there will be a couple more opportunities to come.

Ryan Gibbons

I’m as good as one can be after a six hour day with broken ribs. Just pleased to get through the day and to be in one piece. The best thing for an injury is always to rest and a brutal day like today isn’t the best thing for it but I got through it. We were a bit worried about that this morning but the fact that I was able to get through it is definitely positive so hopefully I can continue getting better.

For tomorrow, on the face of it it’s a sprint day and I think Giacomo showed yesterday that he’s super, super fast and hopefully he’s feeling good. If we can get him in a good position, then I have no doubt we’re going to pick up a result.

