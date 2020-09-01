Africa Oil & Power Welcomes New Managing Director, Launches 2021 Events

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com) welcomes Renée Montez-Avinir as its new Managing Director; Montez-Avinir brings over 15 years of experience at the highest level to Africa’s leading energy investment platform; Events and investment promotion initiatives are planned for major and emerging African markets in 2021, including Angola, Nigeria, DRC and Mozambique.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is excited to announce the appointment of Renée Montez-Avinir as its new Managing Director, effective 1 September 2020. She will lead the company into a new period of growth in 2021, with events and investment promotion initiatives planned for major and emerging markets including Angola, Nigeria, DRC, Mozambique, Senegal, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan and South Africa.

Montez-Avinir brings to the position a strong and diverse track record in events, communications, management and finance. Hailing from South Africa, she has over 15 years of experience working all over the African continent. Montez-Avinir has distinguished herself as a business development expert, connecting national leaders and executives at all levels and leading several major investment events, including the CEO Institutional Investment Summit with NASDAQ in New York, the CEO DFI Summit in Washington DC, the 45th G7 Summit in Biarritz, and the World Economic Forum on Africa.

“This is a critical moment for both the energy sector and the events business in Africa and I’m proud to be at the heart of that transformation through working with Africa Oil & Power,” said Montez-Avinir. “I am delighted to be joining such a diverse and enthusiastic group of people and, alongside the board of directors, to lead AOP into a new phase of growth and renewal.”

“The AOP team could not be more excited to welcome Renée as our new managing director,” said Kelly Mealia, Chairperson of Africa Oil & Power. “With her leadership and vision, AOP will deliver on our promise in 2021 to bring investment and opportunity to energy markets across the continent.”

Creative Director Giovanni Trevisson said: “Renee is bringing new skills and serious experience to AOP. As we work on building a better company and team, we’re delighted to have Renée join us in leading this effort.”

Montez-Avinir joins AOP at an exciting time for the company, as it expands its portfolio of events, products and partnerships across the continent. In 2021 AOP will hold its first ever Mozambique Gas & Power conference and exhibition in March, the fourth South Sudan Oil & Power event in June, the first DRC Energy & Infrastructure Investment Summit in September, and the fifth annual flagship AOP event, Africa Oil & Power 2021, in Cape Town in October. AOP will return to Angola for the second Angola Oil & Gas conference and exhibition at a date to be announced.

Prior to her appointment as Managing Director at Africa Oil & Power, Montez-Avinir was Head of Operations for Africa at Investor Publishing, a leading international events company headquartered in the UK. She holds a degree in Communication Science majoring in Mass Communications from Endicott College in Massachusetts, USA, and two post-graduate diplomas in public relations and event management from Damelin Business College in South Africa.

