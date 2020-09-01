Tour de France Stage 4: Reaction

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Stage four of the 2020 Tour de France saw the race’s first mountain-top finish. NTT Pro Cycling’s (http://www.NTTProCycling.com/) plan for the day hinged primarily on guiding climber Domenico Pozzovivo into the finale in order for him to maintain his steady position on the overall race classification.

The stage was won by Primoz Roglic (TJV) with Tadej Pogacar (UAE) in second place, and Gullaime Martin (COF) completed the podium.

Pozzovivo finished 34th just over a minute behind Roglic but crucially came through the stage without doing any further damage to the injuries that he sustained on the opening stage of the race.

All of riders safely navigated their way home and will now be looking at rest and recovery ahead of stage five, which could well be an opportunity for the sprinters again.

Edvald Boasson Hagen

I think it was a case of “job done” today. It was a pretty hard day in the peloton, Quickstep took control and it was a pretty grippy day but it was just to get through and keep Pozzo in the front; that’s what we did and now we look forward to tomorrow.

Now it’s just time to rest and recover for what hopefully will be an opportunity to sprint again.

Michael Valgren

Today was actually a super hard day. Quickstep were pulling quite hard so it wasn’t a day you enjoyed as the first mountaintop finish, especially for me.

But we tried to set up Pozzo as well as possible and I think he’s doing pretty well if you consider how hurt he is. Please visit the following link for the downloadable audio of the riders for rights-free usage, here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth (Head of Communications) Email: [email protected] Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (http://www.NTTProCycling.com/) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (http://www.Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd. : NTT Ltd. (https://hello.global.NTT/) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website: hello.global.NTT

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.

Media filesDownload logo