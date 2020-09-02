Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 2 September 2020, 6 pm

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,260,400), deaths (30,065), and recoveries (1,001,581) by region:

Central (54,451 cases; 1,043 deaths; 46,284 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,711; 62; 1,790), Chad (1,017; 77; 884), Congo (4,628; 81″; 3,748), DRC (10,114; 260; 9,347), Equatorial Guinea (4,965; 83; 4,390), Gabon (8,533; 53; 7,264), Sao Tome & Principe (896; 15; 853)

Eastern (135,986; 2,713; 74,331): Comoros (423; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,387; 60; 5,327), Eritrea (319; 0; 284), Ethiopia (53,304; 828; 19,487), Kenya (34,315; 577; 20,211), Madagascar (14,957; 195; 13,915), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,142; 16; 2,044), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,310; 97; 2,579), South Sudan (2,527; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,112; 32; 1,528)

Northern (233,948; 8,633; 164,097): Algeria (44,833; 1,518; 31,493), Egypt (99,115; 5,440; 73,828), Libya (15,156; 250; 1,746), Mauritania (7,075; 159; 6,464), Morocco (63,781; 1,184; 48,922), Tunisia (3,963; 80; 1,624), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20)

Southern (674,557; 15,273; 581,329): Angola (2,624; 107; 1,063), Botswana (1,724; 6; 493), Eswatini (4,618; 94; 3,562), Lesotho (1,085; 31; 528), Malawi (5,576; 175; 3,420), Mozambique (4,039; 23; 2,283), Namibia (7,692; 81; 3,327), south Africa (628,259; 14,263; 549,933), Zambia (12,381; 290; 11,479), Zimbabwe (6,559; 203; 5,241)

Western (161,458; 2,403; 135,540): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,375; 55; 1,075), Cape Verde (3,970; 40; 3,423), Cöte d'Ivoire (18,103; 117; 16,814), Gambia (3,029; 96; 1,146), Ghana (44,460; 276; 43,121), Guinea (9,479; 59; 8,527), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,305; 82; 1,158), Mali (2,777; 126; 2,178), Niger (1,176; 69; 1,088), Nigeria (54,247; 1,023; 42,010), Senegal (13,743; 287; 9,506), Sierra Leone (2,028; 71; 1,594), Togo (1,416; 28; 1,035)

