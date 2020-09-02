Coronavirus – Burkina Faso: World Health Organization (WHO) team raising awareness about COVID-19 in the Sahel region, Burkina Faso

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

WHO teams visit Wendebel camp for internally displaced persons in the Sahel region, Burkina Faso.

With the help of local leaders & King Baudouin Foundation, the team is raising awareness about COVID-19 & prevention measures.

