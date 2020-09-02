Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (1st September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 18,160 Severe cases: 306 New recovered: 493 New deaths: 19 New cases: 1,173

Total Laboratory test: 928,453 Active cases: 32,987 Total recovered: 19,487 Total deaths: 828 Total cases: 53,304

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo