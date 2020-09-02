Coronavirus: Minister of Foreign Affairs to attend virtual G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting – Strengthening International Cooperation Across Borders

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that he will attend a virtual G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting on September 3, 2020.

The Minister is looking forward to discussing with his counterparts the lessons learned from the global pandemic and enhancing G20 coordination in response to COVID-19, including in areas such as ensuring the movement of critical goods across borders, repatriation of citizens and assisting the most vulnerable.

The Minister will also take this opportunity to note the importance of working together to restore global economic stability and ensure sustainable global economic growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.