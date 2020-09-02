Coronavirus – Namibia: StartUp Namibia launches #StartUpSurvivalGrant

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In order to continue their support to start-ups and small growing businesses, StartUp Namibia and its partners announce Round 2 of the COVID-19 Startup Grant. Through this operational support measure, grants of 15,000.- N$ each will be provided on a competitive basis to 500 start-ups.

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a new normal which had immediate repercussions for the Namibian economy. For start-ups and small businesses, the restrictions that ensued to curb the spread of the virus meant immediate and massive loss of income and jobs. In May 2020, StartUp Namibia together with the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT) and with funds from the German Government successfully provided the COVID-19 Startup Grant worth 15,000 N$ each to 200 businesses. The grant supported various start-ups and small growing businesses to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

“Looking on the massive impact of COVID-19 on the private sector, we are very happy to extend the targeted support for start-ups and young SMEs during this challenging time. Additional funding for this project is provided by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. We hope that innovative entrepreneurs, especially women, will be able to continue with this support their businesses and lay the basis for their growth in order to make a major impact for a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery of Namibia,” said Gerlinde Sauer, Counsellor for Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Namibia.

Nearly 5 months after the first lockdown small enterprises remain in limbo while the resumption of operations is slow. The country remains in the National Stage 3 lockdown and this extended pressure on the businesses is evident in the number of closures and retrenchments.

In order to support more start-ups and young enterprises, StartUp Namibia and its partners announce Round 2 of the COVID-19 Startup Grant, called “Startup Survival Grant”. As with the first round, grants of 15,000 N$ each will be provided on a competitive basis to start-ups. However, in this round a total

