Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (01 September 2020)

239 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Plateau – 116 FCT – 33 Lagos – 19 Ekiti – 12 Kaduna – 11 Ogun – 11 Ebonyi – 8 Benue – 7 Abia – 5 Delta – 5 Ondo – 4 Edo – 3 Imo – 2 Osun – 2 Bauchi – 1

54,247 confirmed 42,010 discharged 1,023 deaths

