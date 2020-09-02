Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (01 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 284 new cases out of 2,191 tests and 10 recoveries. Regrettably, we report 2 deaths (MTSRIP). The cumulative number of cases now stands at 12,381 including 290 deaths and 11,479 recoveries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo