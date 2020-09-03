Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the WHO African Region continues to decrease in the past six weeks. Since our last External Situation Report 26 issued on 26August 2020, a total of 41 614 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 363 new deaths were reported from 46 countries between 26 August and 1 September 2020. This is a 21% decrease in cases as compared to 52 544 cases registered during the previous reporting period (19-25August 2020). At the same time, a 13% (1 363) decrease in the total number of deaths was recorded compared to the previous week when 1 562 deaths were registered. Overall, South Africa continues to bear the highest burden of COVID-19 in Africa, accounting for nearly half of all new cases, 37% (15 242), reported in this reporting period, althoughwith a sustained marked decline in new cases for the past six weeks.

