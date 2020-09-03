Coronavirus – Equatorial Guinea: Donation of Medical Equipment and Oxygen Supplies for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Health Minister of Equatorial Guinea Hon. Diosdado V. Nsue Milang received from World Health Organization (WHO) a donation of medical equipment & oxygen supplies to support the national COVID-19 response as cases continue to decline in the country.

