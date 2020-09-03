Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (2nd September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 21,360 Severe cases: 303 New recovered: 416 New deaths: 18 New cases: 1,105

Total Laboratory test: 949,813 Active cases: 33,658 Total recovered: 19,903 Total deaths: 846 Total cases: 54,409

