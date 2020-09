Coronavirus – South Sudan: United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) hands over COVID-19 Critical Care Center in Yambio

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of its ongoing support to the national-led COVID-19 response, UNMISS and development partners recently rehabilitated and handed over 16 rooms to local authorities in Yambio, Western Equatoria.

A joint public health initiative with the State COVID-19 Task Force, the refurbished facility is designed to be a fully equipped isolation facility for residents and displaced persons who may contract the virus.

Additionally, the mission handed over a 50KVA generator, 20 beds and mattresses, 120 bed linens and a water tank with a capacity of 5000 litres.

“These efforts from UNMISS aim at enabling a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We hope that this facility will help in mitigating the impact of the pandemic here,” said Stella Abayomi, Acting Head of Field Office, UNMISS Western Equatoria, as she addressed those gathered for the official handover ceremony. “I am sure local authorities will make the best use of the isolation centre,” she added.

The handover was officiated by General Alfred Futuyo, Governor, Western Equatoria, who expressed his appreciation for the peacekeeping mission and reaffirmed his commitment to protect the facility. He also called on the partners to extend their help to the Yambio Civil Hospital. “I will see to it that this facility does not close down. We are going to maintain it and protect this place security-wise. Furthermore, I started renovations at the Yambio Civil Hospital and I want to urge all our national and international partners – UNMISS, businesspeople and all other stakeholders – to extend a helping hand to local authorities in making this endeavor a success. As Governor, I pledge my commitment to ensuring healthcare for all community members,” stated General Futuyo.

Additionally, Stella Aya, Acting Coordinator, World Health Organization, highlighted the need to work as partners and shoulder collective responsibility during the ongoing pandemic. “The threat from coronavirus is real for all of us and it is our duty to work together to fight it, raise awareness on preventative measures among community members and make sure everyone stays safe and healthy,” said Ms. Aya.

As of 26 August 2020, a total of 2,515 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Sudan and 47 deaths reported. Most patients diagnosed have been asymptomatic. In Western Equatoria specifically, 164 alerts have been investigated of which 5 are confirmed cases. There have been no deaths here so far.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).Media filesDownload logo