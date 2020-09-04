Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (3rd September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Confirmed cases: 19,604

Deaths: 414

Recovered: 18,448

Active cases: 742

Cases in Upec: 87 including 00 under oxygen

Remission rate: 94.1%

Fatality rate: 2.1%

Severity rate: zero

Bed occupancy rate: 2.7%

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.