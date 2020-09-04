Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (3rd September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 20,778 Severe cases: 306 New recovered: 380 New deaths: 10 New cases: 804

Total Laboratory test: 970,591 Active cases: 34,072 Total recovered: 20,283 Total deaths: 856 Total cases: 55,213

