Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (4th September 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 23,712 Severe cases: 315 New recovered: 329 New deaths: 24 New cases: 1303

Total Laboratory test: 994,303 Active cases: 35,022 Total recovered: 20,612 Total deaths: 880 Total cases: 56,516

