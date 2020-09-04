Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (04/09/2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

4,178 samples tested in the past 24 hours 467,677 samples tested so far. 179 new positive cases today Total confirmed cases stand at 34,884 415 recoveries today Total discharged and recovered stands at 21,059 4 fatalities today Total fatalities stand at 589

